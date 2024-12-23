Norman Restaurant Gives Away 100 Bicycles For Christmas

Coaches Corner in Norman gave away 100 bicycles to families in need for Christmas, and plan to continue giving to their community in 2025.

By: Addie Crawford

A restaurant in Norman organized a bicycle giveaway event for families in need ahead of Christmas.

Coaches Corner, owned by former University of Oklahoma football players Corey Wilson and Maylon Wesley, handed out 100 bicycles as a line stretched around the building.

"We did it," said Wilson. "No one thought we'd be able to do it but look at what we accomplished."

Kids and parents picked out whichever bicycle they wanted from the large selection until every last one was gone.

The restaurant owners said emotions ran high as they saw and listened to the community's needs firsthand.

"I lost my job for health reasons, so I was able to get presents for grandkids," bicycle recipient Sonya Winter said. "Money is tight so this is a blessing."

Corey and Maylon said they plan to keep giving back to the Norman community throughout 2025.