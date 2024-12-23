Norman Restaurant Gives Away 100 Bicycles For Christmas

Monday, December 23rd 2024, 6:49 am
A restaurant in Norman organized a bicycle giveaway event for families in need ahead of Christmas.
Coaches Corner, owned by former University of Oklahoma football players Corey Wilson and Maylon Wesley, handed out 100 bicycles as a line stretched around the building.
"We did it," said Wilson. "No one thought we'd be able to do it but look at what we accomplished."
Kids and parents picked out whichever bicycle they wanted from the large selection until every last one was gone.
The restaurant owners said emotions ran high as they saw and listened to the community's needs firsthand.
"I lost my job for health reasons, so I was able to get presents for grandkids," bicycle recipient Sonya Winter said. "Money is tight so this is a blessing."
Corey and Maylon said they plan to keep giving back to the Norman community throughout 2025.
Addie Crawford is a multimedia journalist for News 9. She joined the News 9 morning team in January of 2023 after interning and reporting part-time while studying at the University of Oklahoma. Addie has a passion for storytelling and loves to meet new people in the Oklahoma City community.
