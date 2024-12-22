Metro Family Faces Heartbreaking Diagnosis For 2-Year-Old Daughter During Holidays

The Ryan family is cherishing the holidays and staying hopeful as their 2-year-old daughter, Charlie, battles stage four neuroblastoma.

By: News 9, Cameron Joiner

The Ryan family’s holiday season took an unimaginable turn as their 2-year-old daughter, Charlie, battles a devastating illness they never saw coming.

Christmas is typically the Ryan family’s favorite time of year, with Michael Ryan, Charlie’s father, proudly enjoying his daughter’s energy.

“She’s just an amazing little girl—really smart, outgoing,” Ryan said.

But on Dec. 5, their world was turned upside down when Charlie was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that has spread throughout her body.

“We felt absolutely gutted,” Ryan said. “As a dad, obviously, it’s my job to protect my kids, and there’s literally nothing you can do. It was the worst feeling you could ever imagine.”

Charlie’s treatment began immediately, including her first round of chemotherapy during a two-week hospital stay.

Now back home for Christmas, the family is determined to keep the holiday spirit alive despite an uncertain future.

“Keeping her happy, being with family, and the love and support of everybody that’s just been there for us—that’s what we’re focusing on, said Ryan.

Instead of worrying about statistics and outcomes, the Ryans are taking life one day at a time, cherishing every moment together.

“We’re trying to create memories as a family and make the most of every day,” Ryan said.

Despite the challenges, Charlie continues to bring joy to her family.

“There’s not a day that goes by where she’s not smiling or playing,” Ryan said. “She’s strong. I wish I could step in and fight this fight for her.”

As they continue Charlie’s treatment into the new year, Michael Ryan and his wife are holding onto hope for their little girl.

“Never, ever, ever,” Ryan said. “No, no.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Ryan family cover medical expenses and help get them through the holidays, to donate, CLICK HERE.