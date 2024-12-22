1 Injured In NW OKC Abandoned Commercial Building Fire

One woman was transported to the hospital following a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City Friday night, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

By: News 9

Authorities say the fire happened in an abandoned building near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue.

"We had reports that we had multiple victims, but throughout that search we only located her, and she reported that everyone else had already exited the building," said Battalion Chief Sean Cobb, with OCFD.

The victim was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.




