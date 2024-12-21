Multiple Crashes Cause Traffic Delays Along Northbound I-35 In McClain County

Multiple crashes on northbound I-35 are impacting the flow of traffic on the highway in McClain County, authorities say.

By: News 9

Multiple crashes on northbound I-35 impacted the flow of traffic on the highway in McClain County on Saturday, authorities say.

The McClain County Sheriff's Office said a six-car crash near mile marker 101 and another six-car crash at mile marker 98 had traffic down to one lane moving slowly.

MCSO said that three people were transported in an ambulance. "Expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible," MSCO shared in a social post.

Authorities said the roadway was reopened at 2 p.m.

View the News9.com Traffic Map for details.