Crews Respond To Overnight House Fire In SE Oklahoma City

OKC Fire crews were called to a home near Southeast 33rd and Phillips just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

By: News 9

-

Firefighters credit a new tool for helping them quickly extinguish an overnight house fire in SE Oklahoma City.

Firefighters said they believed an electrical short sparked the fire. They said a new app called Good Sam helped them see the fire before arriving on scene, helping them respond quicker.

"People on the scene can use their camera and in real-time, we can see - dispatch can see what they have," said Shane Williams, OKC Fire Battalion Chief.

Firefighters said three people evacuated the home before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.