1 Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle In NW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight in NW Oklahoma City.

One person is dead after being hit by a car overnight in NW Oklahoma City, authorities say.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. near NW 122nd and May Avenue.

Police shut down May Avenue between 122nd and Thorn Ridge during the investigation.

The roadway is now back open. So far, the victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.