Movie Man: The Lion King: Mufasa

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli gives a preview of The Lion King: Mufasa.

By: News 9

News 9's movie man Dino Lalli gives a preview of The Lion King: Mufasa.

The Lion King: Mufasa, a prequel to the 2019 photorealistic remake of the beloved 1994 animated film, hits theaters this weekend.

With original songs by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film combines African rhythms and emotional storytelling to explore Mufasa's journey.

Director Barry Jenkins highlights how the music, inspired by the script, enriches the narrative, including standout tracks like "I Always Wanted a Brother" and "Milele."

The creative team embraced the legacy of iconic contributors like Elton John and Lebo M while crafting new, soaring melodies that capture the essence of The Lion King.