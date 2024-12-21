Christmas Village 40 Years In The Making: Steve Dagg's Holiday Wonderland

One man’s elaborate Christmas Village is the highlight of his holiday decorations and a favorite among neighbors.

By: News 9, Mike Glover

Steve Dagg and his wife Donnita really get into decorating for Christmas, so of course there are the trees and lights, but neighbors are talking more about his Christmas Village.

“I just bought a few pieces, houses and it just grew from there,” said Dagg.

It’s a Christmas display 40 years in the making. Now, his village consumes his three-car garage, and it truly is a labor of love.

“I start Labor Day weekend to put it up and I finish just before Thanksgiving, and I usually take it down sometime in January,” said Dagg.

With four running trains, a ski lift, and even a celebration for New Year’s Eve.

“This is Time Square here and if you get the front of it, you can see the ball dropping,” said Dagg.

Dagg opens his garage a few times over the holiday, for neighbors and friends, mainly just to see their reaction.

“Just amazed and it’s usually 'Oh my gosh,' and just an excitement on their face that you see,” said Dagg.

As impressive as his village is, for Dagg, there is always room for improvement.

“I’m typically out here every day tinkering or doing something with it. It’s not the same every year, I put houses in different places that way you can see something different,” said Dagg.

Whether it’s real smoke coming from the chimney, Santa and Mrs. Clause ice skating, the airplane bringing home holiday travelers, or the real Twizzlers and peppermint, it is easy to get lost in the wonderland.

“There’s North Pole City, there’s Christmas in the city, New England Village, Dickens, and Alpine Village,” said Dagg.

“Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” said Dagg.

There is one last chance to see the magic this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 a.m. Steve Dagg & his wife live in Edmond at 548 Conquistador Ct. 73025