Overnight Fire In Northeast OKC Highlights Heater Safety

Firefighters believe a wall heater caused an overnight house fire in northeast Oklahoma City, prompting safety reminders to inspect heating systems as temperatures drop.

By: News 9

Firefighters responded to a house fire near Northeast 11th Street and Kelham Avenue after residents noticed heavy smoke around 3 a.m. Friday.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the homeowners first noticed smoke late Thursday night but dismissed it when it dissipated. Hours later, they awoke to heavy smoke and called 911.

Crews believe a wall heater caused the fire, but OG&E and ONG will conduct further investigations.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained without spreading to neighboring properties.

Officials are urging residents to have their heating systems inspected as temperatures drop.