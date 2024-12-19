OSDH Seeks Individuals Exposed To Rabid Skunk In Stillwater

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is seeking anyone who may have encountered a rabid skunk at the Walmart at 4545 6th Ave. in Stillwater on or around Dec. 14, according to a press release.

By: News On 6, News 9

The skunk, which tested positive for rabies, is the fourth animal confirmed with the virus in Payne County since November, the release stated.

“We need individuals who may have come into contact with a skunk in this area to call the Epi-On-Call as soon as possible,” said Kelli Rader, Regional Administrative Director for the Payne County Health Department, in the release.

Rader emphasized that rabies is deadly if specific medical care is not received before symptoms begin, the release said.

Rabies spreads to humans and pets through bites from infected animals, according to the release. The OSDH outlined several preventive measures, including keeping pets’ rabies vaccines up to date, avoiding contact with wild or stray animals, and contacting animal control for injured or dead animals on private property. Individuals should also wash bites or scratches with soap and water and seek medical care shortly after potential exposure, the release advised.

The OSDH provides public health services and disease prevention strategies statewide, supporting county health departments across Oklahoma, the release noted.

For more information or to report possible rabies exposure, contact the OSDH Epidemiologist-on-Call at 405-426-8710, available 24/7.