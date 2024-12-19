Vacant Home Catches Fire Overnight In Southwest Oklahoma City

A vacant house near South Blackwelder Avenue and Southwest 24th Street in Oklahoma City caught fire overnight, and the cause is under investigation.

By: News 9

-

Firefighters responded overnight to a blaze at a vacant house near South Blackwelder Avenue and Southwest 24th Street.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.