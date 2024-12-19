Quarterback John Mateer Commits To Oklahoma, With Help From Baker Mayfield

Quarterback John Mateer announced his commitment to the Sooners in a social media post on Wednesday. He joins OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle from Washington State.

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma has landed a quarterback in the Transfer Portal.

Washington State quarterback John Mateer announced his commitment to the Sooners on social media Wednesday evening.

According to Griffin Media's Toby Rowland, Baker Mayfield was key in helping seal the deal for Mateer to commit to the Sooners.

Rowland said there was a late push from North Carolina and Bill Belichick, as well as the Miami Hurricanes.

Last season for the Cougars, Mateer threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns with only 7 interceptions. Ben Arbuckle, his offensive coordinator at Washington State, is now with the Sooners.

Jackson Arnold, who quarterbacked for the Sooners in 2024, entered the Transfer Portal and committed to Auburn.

