'Giving Machines' Offer Easy Way To Give Back This Christmas

The Giving Machines are the perfect way to give gifts this Christmas to people in need. This year they were a welcome addition to Scissortail Park.

By: News 9, Mike Glover

Giving Machines is a quick and easy way to give this Christmas.

“They started in 2017, this is the first year in Oklahoma City,” said Giving Machine Team Leader Suzy Sultemeier.

“Last year alone they raised $10 million in sixty cities, this year they are going to be in 108 cities,” said Sultemeier.

“We had to apply and prove that our town was going to get behind it and they are,” said Sultemeier.

The purchasing process is made easy.

“You choose the item or items that you want to purchase, you press the button, swipe your card and you get a tax-deductible receipt,” said Sultemeier.

The purchases are for needed items for Oklahoma charities.

“We have infant crisis services, NewView, Remerge, Pivot, and Food Bank of Oklahoma,” said Sultemeier.

“So, we serve young people between the ages of twelve and twenty-four, and we really are looking at basic needs first and foremost,” said Pivot CEO and Executive Director Jennifer Goodrich.

Pivot is grateful to be selected as one of the inaugural charities.

“It really helps us reach more people and provide them with what they need,” said Goodrich.

“We have new school shoes, we have socks and underwear, eyeglasses, walking canes,” said Sultemeier.

There are even two national charities where purchases can be made for things like clean water.

“Which for those countries, that’s life-changing. That’s generational help for them,” said Sultemeier.

The entire purchase price goes directly towards the selected items, and the machines can be accessed 24 hours a day near the main stage at the park.

“Bring your families, lives are changed on both sides of the glass,” said Sultemeier

The Giving Machines will be at Scissor Tail Park through January 5th. For more information about the Giving Machines visit www.givingmachineokc.org