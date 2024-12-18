State Public Safety Commissioner Voices Concerns Over Suspicious Drones

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is ramping up drone detection efforts after unidentified drones were reported across the U.S., including at a refinery in southern Oklahoma earlier this month.

By: News 9, Jennifer Pierce

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner weighed in on the mysterious drone sightings across the United States and explained how Oklahoma is ramping up safety efforts on Wednesday.

Gov. Stitt recently called for law enforcement to have drone detection systems on hand for investigations.

State authorities said a drone attack or suspicious activity was something law enforcement has been concerned about for a while.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will soon have drone detection systems that can be deployed across the state.

Public safety concerns increased after recent reports of unidentified drones spotted on the East Coast.

“I can’t speak that any of what’s going on the East Coast currently is anything that someone’s attempting to harm American citizens,” said Commissioner Tim Tipton, Department of Public Safety. “But we’ve got to preemptively be prepared.”

A concern that hit close to home earlier this month.

“In about the first week of December we had a couple sightings in the southern part of the state around a refinery that caused us concern,” said Tipton.

Tipton said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will have mobile UAS or Unmanned Aircraft System detection equipment within days.

“It sends a signal to that drone and if the drone is licensed through the FAA, the way all drones should be,” said Tipton. “If it’s licensed, you’ll get a return back that will give you data about that drone.”

Tipton said currently only the state capitol building has a drone detection system in place.

“That’s the one that DPS currently owns and operates all the time,” said Tipton.

Tipton said there is technology to overtake and control drones but it is off-limits to law enforcement.

“The federal government doesn’t allow us, the FAA doesn’t allow us to own that technology,” said Tipton.

Tipton said Governor Stitt and Republican Governors across the country will be asking the federal government to allow state authorities limited access to technology that allows them to take down drones they deem as threats to safety.

Commissioner Tipton recommends citizens call their local authorities if they see a commercial-sized drone on the ground or in the air.

He said just like law enforcement, it is against federal law for citizens to dismantle or shoot down drones.