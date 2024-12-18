District Attorney Greg Mashburn Announces Retirement After 18 Years Of Service

District Attorney Greg Mashburn announced his retirement after 18 years of service, effective March 1, 2025, expressing gratitude for the community's support and confidence in his leadership.

By: News 9

District Attorney Greg Mashburn announced on Wednesday that he will retire as District Attorney for District 21, effective March 1, 2025. Mashburn has served Cleveland, Garvin, and McClain counties for 18 years.

"After much reflection and deep gratitude, I am announcing my decision to retire as District Attorney for District 21," Mashburn said in his statement. "Serving the citizens of Cleveland, Garvin, and McClain counties for the past 18 years has been the honor of a lifetime. I am profoundly grateful for the trust my fellow Oklahomans have placed in me throughout my tenure."

Mashburn emphasized the core principles that guided his work throughout his tenure.

"When I first took office, I pledged to uphold justice, protect the vulnerable, and serve the public with integrity," Mashburn said. "These principles have guided me daily, and together, we have achieved significant milestones in pursuit of safer, more crime-free communities."

His leadership included managing more than 80 attorneys and staff, ensuring timely handling of caseloads, and supporting victims within the criminal justice system.

"From successfully managing more than 80 attorneys and staff in ensuring caseloads are handled timely and ensuring that victims are properly cared for in the criminal justice system to prosecuting high-profile cases to other notable accomplishments such as serving on many boards and organizations, these successes are a testament to the collaboration and dedication of our entire team," Mashburn said.

As Mashburn prepares to retire, he assured the community that he would help ensure a smooth transition for his successor.

"As I prepare to leave this role as a career prosecutor, I remain confident that the foundation we have built together will endure. I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition for my successor and will do everything I can to support their success in continuing the vital work of this office," Mashburn said.

Mashburn expressed deep pride in his years of service.

"To the citizens of District 21, thank you for the privilege of serving as your District Attorney," he said. "I will cherish these years and the relationships we have built. As I transition to the next chapter, I leave with immense pride in what we have accomplished and deep faith in what lies ahead for our communities and state."

More About District Attorney Greg Mashburn

Mashburn has held leadership positions at the state and national levels throughout his career. He currently serves on the five-person District Attorney’s Council (DAC), appointed by the Oklahoma Bar Association, and has previously served as president of the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Council and the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Association. In 2015, Governor Mary Fallin appointed Mashburn to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control Commission, where he is currently serving his second term as Chairman of the Board.

Nationally, Mashburn serves on the NDAA Board of Directors and has been a faculty member at national training events. His work has earned him recognition, including being named Outstanding District Attorney for the State of Oklahoma in both 2008 and 2024. Mashburn’s office has received over 40 awards for excellence at both the local and state levels.

The full statement can be read below:

