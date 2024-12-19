Make It A Local Christmas: Food, Gifts, And Décor With Oklahoma Heart

This holiday season, support Oklahoma’s small businesses by shopping local for everything from festive meals to unique gifts and decor, creating memorable experiences while strengthening the community.

By: News 9, News On 6, Bella Roddy

Oklahomans are known for their love of tradition, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with locally sourced meals, unique handmade gifts, and festive decor?

From savory main dishes to indulgent desserts, local farms, bakeries, and markets across Oklahoma offer everything you need to create a memorable holiday feast while supporting small businesses with thoughtful gifts and decor that add a personal touch to your celebrations.

Featured Dishes & Tied Vendors

Appetizers & Starters

Charcuterie Board: Start your gathering with a spread featuring cheeses from Lovera’s Market, chocolates from Glacier Chocolates, and honey from the OKC Farmers Market. Add crackers or baguettes from Saint Amon Baking Co. for an extra touch of refinement. Stuffed Mushrooms: Create a savory starter using mushrooms from Urban Agrarian, filled with Italian sausage from Lovera’s Market, and breadcrumbs made from Shawnee Milling Co. flour.

Main Dishes

Prime Rib Roast: Source a high-quality cut of beef from Walke Brothers Meat Company and season it with fresh herbs from J. Lilly Farms for an unforgettable centerpiece. Glazed Ham: Elevate a smoked ham from The Meat House with a homemade orange marmalade glaze made from citrus from Scissortail Farmers Market. Roast Turkey: Pick up a pasture-raised turkey from John’s Farm and pair it with a sage butter rub made with Braum’s butter and fresh herbs from Urban Agrarian.

Side Dishes

Sweet Potato Casserole: Combine fresh sweet potatoes from Scissortail Farmers Market with pecans from Native Oklahoma Pecan Company for a local twist on a classic dish. Homemade Dinner Rolls: Make fluffy dinner rolls from scratch using Shawnee Milling Co. flour and Braum’s milk and butter. Green Bean Almondine: Toss fresh green beans from J. Lilly Farms with slivered almonds from the OKC Farmers Market for a crisp, nutty side dish. Cornbread Stuffing: Bake cornbread using Shawnee Milling Co. cornmeal and mix in Lovera’s sausage for a rich, savory flavor.

Desserts

Pecan Pie: Use locally sourced pecans from Native Oklahoma Pecan Company and sweeten the filling with sorghum syrup from Scissortail Farmers Market. Chocolate Truffles: Impress your guests with handcrafted chocolates from Glacier Chocolates, or melt them into a decadent fondue. Cranberry Orange Bundt Cake: Add festive flavor with fresh oranges from Urban Agrarian and cranberries in this show-stopping dessert. Saint Amon Pastries: Serve croissants or other baked goods from Saint Amon Baking Co. as a dessert or breakfast pairing.

Beverages

Craft Beer Pairings: Pair holiday dishes with beers from Marshall Brewing Company, including seasonal selections. Oklahoma’s local breweries offer a variety of options to explore. Mulled Cider: Use fresh apples from J. Lilly Farms simmered with spices from the OKC Farmers Market for a cozy holiday drink. Holiday Punch: Mix wine from Red Ridge Farms with fresh citrus juices from Scissortail Farmers Market for a sparkling, festive punch.

Vendor Directory

Please note that holiday hours may vary, so be sure to check with individual vendors for their updated schedules before visiting.

Oklahoma City

Scissortail Park Farmers Market: 300 SW 7th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Hours: Seasonal (check website for winter schedule) Contact: (405) 445-6277 Urban Agrarian: 1235 SW 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73108 Hours: Mon-Fri 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sat-Sun 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: (405) 231-1919 Saint Amon Baking Co.: 1101 NW 49th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Hours: Mon-Fri 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Sun Contact: (405) 605-6656 Braum’s Dairy & Ice Cream: Multiple locations statewide Hours: Vary by location (check website for details) Contact: (405) 478-1656

Edmond

Walke Brothers Meat Company: 6700 NW 178th St, Edmond, OK 73012 Hours: Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sun Contact: (405) 840-9273

Shawnee

Shawnee Milling Company: 201 S Broadway Ave, Shawnee, OK 74801 Hours: Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sat-Sun Contact: (405) 273-7000

Norman

The Meat House: 2240 W Main St, Norman, OK 73069 Hours: Mon-Sat 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: (405) 310-3182

Fairview

John’s Farm: 201 County Rd 60, Fairview, OK 73737 Hours: By appointment (call for details) Contact: (580) 227-0101

Krebs

Lovera’s Market: 95 McAlester Ave, Krebs, OK 74554 Hours: Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sun Contact: (918) 423-2842

Tulsa

Marshall Brewing Company: 1742 E 6th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Hours: Mon-Sat 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Closed Sun Contact: (918) 292-8781 Glacier Chocolates: 209 E Archer St, Tulsa, OK 74103 Hours: Mon-Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sun 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: (918) 938-6368

By shopping local this holiday season, you can craft a meal filled with fresh, quality ingredients while supporting Oklahoma’s small businesses. Visit these vendors to bring a little extra homegrown magic to your holiday table.

Local Gift Ideas

Looking for the perfect gift? Support local artisans and small businesses this season with these Oklahoma-based ideas:

Handcrafted Chocolates:

Give the gift of indulgence with chocolates from Glacier Chocolates in Tulsa. Their artisanal treats are sure to delight any sweet tooth.

Location: 209 E Archer St, Tulsa, OK 74103

Baked Goods:

Pastry lovers will appreciate the quality of Saint Amon Baking Co. in Oklahoma City. Croissants, cakes, and cookies make for delightful holiday gifts.

Location: 1101 NW 49th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Farm-Fresh Baskets:

Create a thoughtful basket with fresh produce, honey, and locally made preserves from markets like Scissortail Park Farmers Market or Urban Agrarian in Oklahoma City.

Scissortail Park Farmers Market Location: 300 SW 7th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109

Urban Agrarian Location: 1235 SW 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Unique Candles:

Find locally crafted candles at markets or shops around the state. Look for scents like pumpkin spice or cinnamon to bring extra holiday cheer.

Suggested Locations: Check out The Black Scintilla in Norman or The Okie Candle Company in Oklahoma City.

Handmade Pottery:

Support local artists with handcrafted mugs, plates, or other ceramics from Oklahoma artisans, perfect for cozy winter moments.

Suggested Locations: Visit The Oklahoma Art Guild in Oklahoma City or Blue Sage Pottery in Norman.

Holiday Decor

Enhance your home with festive, locally inspired decor that adds charm and warmth to any space:

Wreaths and Garlands:

Decorate your front door or mantel with fresh, locally sourced greenery and wreaths from Oklahoma’s farmers markets or Urban Agrarian.

Location: 1235 SW 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Additional Locations: Scissortail Park Farmers Market and other local farmers markets across Oklahoma City.

Handcrafted Ornaments:

Look for unique, handmade ornaments from local artisans or craft fairs that add a personal touch to your tree.

Suggested Locations: The Paseo Arts District in Oklahoma City or Norman Arts Council's Holiday Pop-up Market.

Local Artwork:

Bring home beautiful prints or paintings from Oklahoma artists to add a holiday flair to your walls.

Suggested Locations: Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City or The Art Walk in Norman.

Table Settings:

Shop for locally made table runners, placemats, and handmade pottery to give your dining room a special touch for holiday dinners.

Suggested Locations: The Factory Obscura in Oklahoma City for unique table settings or Blue Sage Pottery in Norman for handmade pottery.

Festive Candles:

Light up the season with candles in seasonal scents like evergreen, cinnamon, or gingerbread from local shops or artisans.

Suggested Locations: The Okie Candle Company in Oklahoma City or The Black Scintilla in Norman.

Why Should I Shop Local?

Shopping local during the holiday season not only supports small businesses but also strengthens the community and economy. When you purchase from local vendors, you help create jobs, boost local economies, and foster a sense of community. By choosing locally sourced ingredients, handmade gifts, and unique decor, you’re also ensuring that your purchases have a smaller environmental footprint, as many products travel shorter distances to reach your doorstep. Plus, shopping local allows you to find one-of-a-kind items that can’t be found in big-box stores, giving your holiday celebrations a personalized and distinctive touch.