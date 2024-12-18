Authorities Investigate Homicide In Ringwood

Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 12:22 pm
Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide in Ringwood, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
OSBI said Ringwood Police contacted them on Wednesday morning to assist with an investigation into a homicide near South Elm Street.
They said the investigation is still in its early stages.
No information about the suspects or any victims has been released.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
