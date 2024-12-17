Gov. Stitt Appoints M. Sean Malloy To Pardon And Parole Board

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday the appointment of M. Sean Malloy to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

By: News On 6, News 9

“Sean has served his state in multiple capacities in the public and private sectors,” Stitt said in the release. “His dedication to service and his commitment to integrity have prepared him well to serve in this important role.”

Malloy has held various legal roles, including assistant district attorney for Tulsa County and El Paso County and assistant attorney general for the State of Oklahoma, the release stated. These roles provided Malloy with extensive courtroom experience, including presenting cases to jurors and judges and managing litigation and dispute resolution, according to the release.

Malloy earned his Juris Doctorate (J.D.), MBA, and Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, the release said.