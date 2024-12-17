1 Injured Following Canadian Co. Accident Involving Train

One person is injured following an accident involving a train and vehicle in Canadian County, authorities say.

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 5:52 pm

By: News 9


One person is injured following an accident involving a train and vehicle in Canadian County, authorities say.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the scene is near Highway 66 and Banner Road, near Yukon.

OHP confirms that one person is being treated for a broken arm, and no cars have derailed.

Yukon Police and Canadian County Sheriffs are assisting OHP.
