1 Injured Following Canadian Co. Accident Involving Train

One person is injured following an accident involving a train and vehicle in Canadian County, authorities say.

By: News 9

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the scene is near Highway 66 and Banner Road, near Yukon.

OHP confirms that one person is being treated for a broken arm, and no cars have derailed.

Yukon Police and Canadian County Sheriffs are assisting OHP.







