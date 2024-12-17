Enid Police Investigating Report Of Gunfire

The Enid Police Department is investigating a report of gunfire from the roadway in the 200 block of South 6th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

By: News 9

Officers responded to the area at 12:47 p.m., but no victims or evidence of injuries were found, police said.

No suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to authorities.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their video surveillance systems for any footage that may help identify individuals involved in the incident. Officers and investigators remain on the scene.