Police Identify Suspect Accused In Weekend Bricktown Double Shooting

A bystander's video assisted Oklahoma City Police in identifying an accused shooter over the weekend.

-

A bystander's video-assisted Oklahoma City Police in identifying an accused shooter over the weekend.

Two women were shot around 2 a.m. on Sunday in Bricktown. Police said the suspect left the scene and has not been arrested. However, investigators have identified the accused shooter and are getting a warrant for her arrest.

Police said on Monday the two victims were shot in their legs. They were taken to OU Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We’re experiencing very large crowds in Bricktown when the bars let out at 2 a.m.,” said Captain Tommy Ackerman, Oklahoma City Police Department.

A busy weekend in Bricktown led to gun violence in a parking lot on East Sheridan Avenue and Joe Carter Avenue. Police found two women shot.

“One was shot in the thigh,” said Ackerman. “One was shot in the calf.”

Officers learned the victims were leaving one of the clubs in Bricktown when a fight broke out between them and another woman in the parking lot.

“During that incident, a female pulls a firearm out from her clothing and fires two rounds,” said Ackerman.

Police said there was a large crowd watching the fight and someone recorded the accused shooter. The bystander shared that video with officers. Police also learned the victims possibly knew the suspect.

“They were actually able to get a name for the suspect on the shooting,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman said situations like the shooting demand extra patrols in Bricktown on the weekends. Saturday night is the busiest night for police. The increase in manpower allows police to prevent violence from breaking out or respond quickly when it does.

“Our goal is to provide a safe environment for the citizens that come down here,” said Ackerman.

Police did not say what exactly caused the fight to break out. Based on statements given at the scene police said it stemmed from something that happened prior to the weekend.

If you have information that could help this investigation police, ask you to call Crime Stoppers (405) 235-7300.