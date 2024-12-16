Chase Involving Several Agencies Ends In Officer-Involved Shooting In Grady Co.

A chase involving several agencies ended in Grady County Monday afternoon.

By: News 9

A chase involving several authorities ended in an officer-involved shooting in Grady County Monday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say that the chase ended near 1410 County Street 2960 near Alex.

Police say the chase started in Garvin County and involved a stolen vehicle.

OSBI confirmed to News 9 that there is no word on the suspect's condition.

Editor's note: Grady Co. Sheriff Gary Boggess confirmed to News 9 that one of their deputies is on paid administrative leave after the OIS last night pending OSBI's investigation. He said to his knowledge no other law enforcement agent from any of the agencies fired their weapon. He did not give me the name of the deputy.

This is a developing story.




