Multiple Vehicles Crash On I-35 In Northeast Oklahoma City

Monday, December 16th 2024, 4:05 am
A crash involving multiple vehicles disrupted traffic early Monday morning on Interstate 35 at Interstate 44 in northeast Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred around 4 a.m. when a white pickup pulling a red pickup lost control, slid into a wall, and collided with a semi-truck.
According to troopers, no injuries were reported.
Traffic is moving in the inside lane, but the outside lane remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.
