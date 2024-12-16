Multiple Vehicles Crash On I-35 In Northeast Oklahoma City

A multi-vehicle crash on I-35 at I-44 in northeast Oklahoma City early Monday caused lane closures, according to troopers.

By: News 9

A crash involving multiple vehicles disrupted traffic early Monday morning on Interstate 35 at Interstate 44 in northeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred around 4 a.m. when a white pickup pulling a red pickup lost control, slid into a wall, and collided with a semi-truck.

According to troopers, no injuries were reported.

Traffic is moving in the inside lane, but the outside lane remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.



