Multiple Vehicles Crash On I-35 In Northeast Oklahoma City

A multi-vehicle crash on I-35 at I-44 in northeast Oklahoma City early Monday caused lane closures, according to troopers.

Monday, December 16th 2024, 4:05 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A crash involving multiple vehicles disrupted traffic early Monday morning on Interstate 35 at Interstate 44 in northeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred around 4 a.m. when a white pickup pulling a red pickup lost control, slid into a wall, and collided with a semi-truck.

According to troopers, no injuries were reported.

Traffic is moving in the inside lane, but the outside lane remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.
