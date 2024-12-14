Former Mustang Public Schools Employee Enters Guilty Plea In Embezzlement Case Against District

A former Mustang Public Schools employee has entered a guilty plea in an embezzlement case against the district totaling over $400,000 between 2016 and 2022.

By: News 9

-

Former Mustang Public Schools employee Kim Weinrich has entered a guilty plea to embezzling approximately $471,000 from the district.

Weinrich pled guilty to charges of wire fraud and making a false tax return in the United State District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

“While we are deeply disappointed by this breach of trust, we are also proud of the decisive actions taken by our team to uncover, report, and address this wrongdoing," said Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley. "This incident does not define Mustang Public Schools but rather demonstrates our resolve to protect the resources entrusted to us by our community. Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize strong financial oversight and safeguard the public trust that is essential to our mission.”

Between 2016 and 2022, Weinrich allegedly manipulated the district's payroll system to inflate her income and falsify tax withholdings.

Weinrich resigned from her position in the district in April 2022 and investigators said she admitted to embezzling from the district the next month.

Weinrich told police in 2022 she was "astonished" to hear the total amount she is accused of stealing, but did not deny taking the money.

