Mustang Public Schools Employee Admits To Embezzling From District, Investigators Say

Monday, May 9th 2022, 9:32 am

By: News 9

Investigators say a former Mustang Public Schools employee admitted to embezzling money from the district.

Police say Kim Irene Weinrich stole more than $416,000 over the past five years while she worked as the district's Director of Pay Roll Services.

Weinrich told police she was "astonished" to hear the total amount she is accused of stealing, but did not deny taking the money.

Weinrich was arrested last month and then resigned from the district.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.