Yukon Family Recreates Home Alone Movie With Christmas Decorations

A Yukon family has recreated scenes from Home Alone in their Christmas display, inspired by the holiday tradition and motivated by their daughter Ella's rare medical condition.

-

It’s a classic holiday movie, with characters and lines that are easily recognizable, and it has inspired a Yukon homeowner.

“My dad, growing up, used to decorate really big for the house,” said homeowner Cory Stegman.

It was only natural for Cory to continue the tradition with his family but with an extra motivator.

“She has a rare medical condition called Menke,” said Cory.

There are only 20 to 25 people in the world that have been diagnosed with the progressive condition, which is expected to eventually make Stegman’s 17-year-old daughter Ella dependent on her wheelchair, but that does not affect her spirit, especially this time of year.

“With the decorations, it helps me get out of my head with the bad thoughts about my condition,” said Ella Stegman.

For years, it has been a holiday tradition for the family to watch the “Home Alone” movies, so it became inevitable for Stegman to recreate the movie in his front yard for his Christmas decorations and went to great lengths for every detail.

“You know, pausing the movie clips, to try and find the little details, you know going to the thrift stores to try and find the clothes,” said Cory.

So, every night as the sun goes down, the movie comes to life.

“You know the mannequins? Sometimes you know, when I would see them, they would scare me, because they’re mannequins,” said Ella.

“In the movie, you know they are ordering 10 large pizzas for the family before they go on their trip,” said Stegman.

Ella’s favorite part of the display?

“I really like Kevin up there in the window,” said Ella.

Nothing gets the family more excited about the next movie night than going out to check out the neighborhood decorations.

“They really do a good job in the neighborhood; it’s a good neighborhood, and getting everybody to participate,” said Cory.

“I will say our house is the best though,” said Ella.

The family welcomes visitors to view the display; the address is 13316 NW 6th Street in Yukon.