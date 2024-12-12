Oklahoma City Blue Hosts Taylor Swift-Inspired 'Eras Night' And Winter Wonderland

The Oklahoma City Blue is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired "Eras Night" on Friday and a festive Winter Wonderland event on Sunday, combining basketball with unique, family-friendly entertainment.

By: News 9

Fans of basketball and Taylor Swift are in for a treat as the Oklahoma City Blue combines hoops with pop star-inspired festivities.

Friday at 7 p.m., the Blue takes on the Austin Spurs at the Paycom Center, but the real buzz is around the team’s special “Eras Night.”

“We’re talking Oklahoma City Blue basketball along with Taylor Swift. Yes, I said it. What a combination,” said Malcolm Tubbs, team MC with the Thunder, during a Thunder Thursday interview.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Taylor Swift era for the game, inspired by her music videos and concerts.

“It’s going to be a party,” Tubbs said. “There’ll be friendship bracelets and plenty of fun.”

Sunday at 2 p.m., the Blue will also transform the arena into a Winter Wonderland for fans of all ages. Santa Claus and other holiday characters will be on hand for photos, and halftime will feature a “baby race,” where crawling toddlers compete for glory.