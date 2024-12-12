Oklahoma Performers Bringing Modern Dance To 'The Nutcracker' Performance

Oklahoma's RACE Dance Collective introduced a modern twist to "The Nutcracker" on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: News 9

An Oklahoma dance group is using modern moves for a classic Christmas show.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with members of RACE Dance Collective to see their twist on "The Nutcracker."

Beginning on Friday and running through the weekend, RACE Founder Hui Cha Poos said some members of the group have put in decades of work to bring their airt to the stage.

"Back in the 90s, I was teaching at high school, Douglas High School, and I met a young man named Carlos Robinson," Hui said. "He really just he stayed with me for a long time because he was so inspiring, and fast forward, years later, we started RACE Dance Collective."

RACE Executive Director Sheri Hayden said they are inviting everybody to experience the show, and have multiple showtimes for "Hip-Hop Nutcracker," including a showing on Saturday presented in Spanish.

"We open [Friday] night, 2 p.m. on Saturday matinee is our Spanish version," Hayden said. "So if you want to listen to the show in Spanish, our narrator will do it in that language."

Hayden said there will be four performances in total:

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. (English) Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. (Spanish) Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (English) Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. (English)

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, click here.