OSDE Reaches Settlement With Nexstar Media After Journalists Denied Access To Public Meetings

The Oklahoma State Department of Education reached a settlement with Nexstar Media after three journalists were denied access to public meetings.

By: News 9

A settlement has been reached between the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Nexstar Media in a lawsuit claiming alleged violations of the First Amendment.

According to court records, the lawsuit claims three Oklahoma City reporters working for Nexstar were denied access to OSDE board meetings, as well as Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters' new conferences.

Court documents filed Wednesday say OSDE has agreed to ensure the TV station has full media access to public meetings.