Police Searching For Suspects After SE Oklahoma City Break-In

By: News 9

-

A suspect search is underway after an alleged break-in Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said two suspects were seen fleeing the area near Southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue after the glass doors at a business were broken.

OCPD said officers responded shortly after 4 a.m., but said the two suspects were only inside the store for roughly a minute before fleeing.

No suspect information is available at this time.