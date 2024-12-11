Uncommon Ground Sculpture Park: Edmond's 62-Acre Art Destination Set To Open In 2026

Uncommon Ground Sculpture Park, a 62-acre arts-focused park in Edmond, is set to open in Fall 2026 as Oklahoma’s only dedicated sculpture park.

There’s a new park being built in Edmond, spanning 62 acres and focusing on the arts.

Uncommon Ground Sculpture Park is currently under construction at the corner of Second Street and Coltrane in Edmond.

“This is Oklahoma’s only true dedicated sculpture park, so there are many other parks with sculptures in them, but this is the only park where the sculptures are the star of the show,” said Melissa Pepper, executive director for Uncommon Ground Sculpture Park Foundation.

Sculptures will be created by local, regional, and national artists.

“When we open, we plan on having 43 sculptures, and that collection will continue to develop organically over time,” said Pepper.

Amenities Planned for Visitors

The park's plans include bike trails, playgrounds for children, and dog parks for furry friends.

“We have about 10 wooded acres and a mile and a half of hiking trails; we've got three large ponds that will be stocked,” said Pepper.

There are even plans for restaurants—but make no mistake about the focus. “Art is the star of the show, and then nature and play are supporting characters,” said Pepper.

Project Timeline

The park has been four years in the making. After encountering some obstacles along the way, things are now moving full speed ahead. The entire project is expected to be completed in time for Route 66's centennial celebration.

“So Route 66 was developed November 11 of 1926, and we will open in Fall 2026—right in time for that celebration,” said Pepper.

A Statewide Attraction

Even though the park is located in Edmond, it aims to attract visitors from across Oklahoma.

“I really see the park helping boost tourism industry efforts as part of our regional plan to continue growing our brand nationally,” said Pepper.

For more information about Uncommon Ground Sculpture Park or to see progress updates, CLICK HERE.