Stolen Child's Bicycle Believed To Be Motive In Logan County Murder

An argument over a stolen bicycle ended with one man dead, and two others charged with first-degree murder.

Logan County Sheriff's Office investigators say the victim, Michael Smith, was murdered on Thanksgiving Day.

Smith was living in a tent with his dog on a friend's property in Edmond. Investigators said two men showed up when one of them accused Smith of stealing his daughter's bicycle. The confrontation turned deadly.

Thanksgiving afternoon — a panicked call to 911.

911: 911, what is your emergency?

Caller: Yes, my friend is out here on the yard, passed out. I think he might be dead. I’m not sure. He's cold, he's not moving.

According to court filings, Michael Smith recently moved onto a couple's property — where he lived in a tent.

Caller: My husband knows him because they met in jail, he's homeless and we didn't want him out in the cold, so we let him pitch a tent and we were letting him come in.

The couple returned from Thanksgiving dinner — only to find Smith on the ground, no signs of life, and his frightened dog nearby.

Caller: His dog is in the tent trembling by himself. The tent's not even up. He's face down on the ground. We can't wake him up and he's cold.

With no blood or visible trauma — it was several days before his death would be declared a homicide after the medical examiner discovered a bullet wound to his back.

Witnesses later told investigators they saw a woman, and two men — later identified as Aldon Harmon and Steven Canning arguing with the victim.

They said they could hear some yelling and the dog was barking, at some point, they heard a pop,” said Logan County Undersheriff Troy Dykes.

As the trio left with a bicycle — witnesses said Canning shouted "He stole my 10-year-old's bike."

Witnesses never called 911.

“They didn’t believe anyone truly got hurt, they didn't hear anyone call for help, they thought this was just a disturbance over a bike — we're not getting involved,” said Dykes.

Investigators believe Harmon pulled the trigger.

It’s very tragic, nobody deserves to die over a bicycle,” said Dykes.

Investigators also said Canning's 10-year-old daughter confirmed her parents took her bicycle to someone's house and she never saw it again.

Investigators located the bicycle in an abandoned shed. They also recovered the suspected murder weapon in Harmon's home.

They have not ruled out additional arrests. Investigators ask if you have information about this case contact their office.