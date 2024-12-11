Fire Causes Roof Collapse Of Oklahoma City Home

Firefighters responded to a burning home Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

A home caught fire Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire near Southeast 46th Street and South Durland Avenue.

OKCFD said firefighters have taken a defensive stance towards the fire, as it is too dangerous to enter the structure.

According to OKCFD, the fire caused the home's roof to collapse.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the home, of if there were any injuries.