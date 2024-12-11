How An OKC Fire Rescue Dog Is Recovering From An Autoimmune Disease

Rescue canines are a vital part of the Oklahoma City Fire Department's mission to save lives, but the department said one of their own fought for her own life.

-

Rescue canines are a vital part of the Oklahoma City Fire Department's mission to save lives, but the department said one of their own fought for her own life.

Their team member Queenie started having some health issues a couple of weeks ago. She is recovering thanks to her courageous spirit and a community that cares.

The OKC Fire Department Mission

Wearing the OKC Fire Department emblem takes undaunted courage. Capt. Scott Douglas said the passion for the work comes from within.

“It’s a difficult job,” Douglas said. “Have the mindset of being ready at all times. You just really have to have a spirit of readiness.”

The inspiration behind OKCFD’s canine program

Douglas said their rescue canines take the pressure off OKC’s firefighters.

“It’s just a powerful tool,” Douglas said. “They’re with our handlers 24/7, 365. so, we look at these canines as firefighters.”

Canine rescues from the rubble of the 1995 Murrah bombing inspired OKC’s canine program. In 2006, OKCFD unleashed its canine unit.

“Seeing the efficiency in which these canines can search,” Douglas said. “Canines can cover that ground in a matter of minutes.”

Donations run the program

Queenie is one of seven OKC rescue canines trained to search for people in any disaster. She has been with the OKC fire department for eight years and has traveled the country helping rescue people from natural disasters.

California-based nonprofit Search Dog Foundation and Oklahoma’s Ground Zero provide rescue dogs like Queenie.

“Our canines are given to us free of charge,” Douglas said. “Just a tremendous blessing to our department.”

Queenie’s health struggle

Queenie knows how to save lives, but she has to fight for her own.

“Found out that she had an autoimmune disease,” Douglas said.

Queenie’s disease affects the cells in her blood. Douglas said it's difficult to treat and carries high veterinary costs.

“There were times where the vet was explaining, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put her down,” Douglas said.

‘She’s really come a long way’

Of course, Queenie was ready for this battle. Ground Zero paid for her medical care.

“We’re hoping here in the next week or two she’ll be bouncing back ready to go,” Douglas said.

The generosity of Ground Zero helped save a key member of a team who is ready to serve OKC at any time.

“We hope she makes a full recovery,” Douglas said.