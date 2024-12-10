Deadly Hit-And-Run Victim Found In Driveway Of SW OKC Home

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash on Tuesday that happened on the southwest side of the city.

Police said 43-year-old John Trammell was found critically injured in a driveway off a busy street. Investigators are asking the public to come forward if they witnessed the crash.

The area of Southwest 44th Street near Walker Avenue is a busy road for cars and foot traffic.

“This was around rush hour or the very beginnings of rush hour, so we’re hoping somebody in the area may have seen something,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. Police are not sure if Trammell was crossing the road or walking in the road when he was hit by a car. The force of the impact pushed Trammell into the driveway of a home. Someone noticed the victim on the ground and called 911.

“It was early this morning when police responded to a check the welfare call,” said Knight.

First responders found Trammell barely clinging to life.

“Transported to an area hospital where sadly that person succumbed to their injuries,” said Knight.

Investigators blocked off a large portion of Southwest 44th Street to investigate, checking for evidence that might have been left at the scene. Police do not have a description of the vehicle and say the driver, once identified, could face felony charges for Trammell's hit-and-run death.

“One of the things our investigators will be doing is canvassing the area looking for surveillance cameras,” said Knight. “So, we can get a good look at what happened and get a vehicle description out to the public.”

Police said Trammell’s death made the third deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash of the year in Oklahoma City. There have been 24 deadly auto-pedestrian crashes in total.

Citizens with tips for investigators can call the CrimeStoppers line at (405) 235-7300.

For those interested in assisting the victim's family, click here.