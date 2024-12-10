Moore Barbecue Hotspot Announces Big Move And Even Bigger Menu

A popular Moore barbecue restaurant is moving to a larger location in January 2025, expanding its seating, adding outdoor dining, and introducing breakfast and new menu options.

By: News 9

-

A restaurant in Moore is preparing to move to a new, larger location in January 2025, offering expanded seating, an updated menu, and new features for its customers.

The new location of Oklahoma Smoke BBQ, at 301 W. Main St., will more than double the restaurant’s seating capacity and include a patio for outdoor dining.

Co-owner Ean Kampmeyer said the move was prompted by the restaurant’s success and increasing demand. “Our current space just can’t keep up,” Kampmeyer said. “This move lets us cook comfortably, welcome more guests, and serve exciting new menu options.”

In addition to its traditional barbecue offerings, the restaurant will introduce breakfast service for the first time and expand its menu to include items like burgers, similar to its offerings at the Stockyards City location.

The owners expressed gratitude to the Moore community for its support, citing the restaurant’s growth as a reflection of customer loyalty. A grand opening event for the new space is planned, with details to be announced at a later date.

For updates, menus, and information, customers can visit the restaurant’s website or Facebook page, or contact them directly at (405) 676-9010.