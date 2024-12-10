Sens. Lankford, Mullin Talk To Gabbard, Patel Ahead Of Confirmation Hearings

Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron talked with U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin about pre-confirmation hearing meetings they've had with a pair of nominees: Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel.

Confirmation hearings for newly nominated cabinet positions don't begin until January, but nominees are walking the halls of the U.S. Senate to drum up support.

Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron talked with Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) about his meeting Monday with Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence.

A productive meeting. Lankford said he had a chance to speak to the former House Democrat from Hawaii about some of the concerns others have raised about Gabbard's viability for the position, including statements the now-Republican had made about the Syrian regime, Edward Snowden, etc.

What made this meeting with Gabbard particularly valuable, Lankford said, was that he had the chance to talk to her beyond the normal 5-to-10 minutes lawmakers would get during an actual confirmation hearing.

Alex then talked to Sen. Markwayne Mullin along with about a dozen other reporters. Mullin had just concluded a meeting with Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI director.

A perfect fit. Mullin has been consistent in his belief that Patel is a perfect fit for this job because he would aim to end what he perceives to be the weaponization of the FBI by Democrats. Mullin downplayed concerns that Patel, either at his own volition or Trump's urging, would pursue retribution or mass firings of people deemed to be enemies of the incoming president.

Impact of McGirt. Mullin also discussed with Patel the impact of the McGirt v. Oklahoma case, lamenting the jurisdictional shift it caused, leaving local FBI agents unable to handle their increased law enforcement responsibilities. Mullin said he talked to Patel about ensuring that Oklahoma agents were given additional resources.