Enid 12-Year-Old Arrested Following Over 50 Acts Of Vandalism

A juvenile in Edmond was taken into custody following over 50 acts of vandalism across the city, according to police.
Enid Police said a 12-year-old boy admitted to shooting out car windows with a BB gun at car dealerships and businesses last week.
Investigators said in a single night, nearly 40 cars had their windows shot out.
Police say the boy was taken into custody on Monday.
