Enid 12-Year-Old Arrested Following Over 50 Acts Of Vandalism

A 12-year-old boy in Enid was arrested after several vehicles were damaged by a BB gun in the past week.

Enid Police said a 12-year-old boy admitted to shooting out car windows with a BB gun at car dealerships and businesses last week.

Investigators said in a single night, nearly 40 cars had their windows shot out.

Police say the boy was taken into custody on Monday.