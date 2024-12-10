Enid 12-Year-Old Arrested Following Over 50 Acts Of Vandalism

A 12-year-old boy in Enid was arrested after several vehicles were damaged by a BB gun in the past week.

Tuesday, December 10th 2024, 9:50 am

By: News 9


ENID, Okla. -

A juvenile in Edmond was taken into custody following over 50 acts of vandalism across the city, according to police.

Enid Police said a 12-year-old boy admitted to shooting out car windows with a BB gun at car dealerships and businesses last week.

Investigators said in a single night, nearly 40 cars had their windows shot out.

Police say the boy was taken into custody on Monday.
