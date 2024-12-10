Man Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle In SW OKC

A 43-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

A 43-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said Southwest 44th Street between South Robinson Avenue and South Walker Avenue was closed after John Trammel was found severely injured in the area.

OCPD said the person was taken to a hospital in the area, where Trammel was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the department is investigating the incident.