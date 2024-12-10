Thunder To Host Mavericks In NBA Cup Quarter-Final

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be back in action Tuesday night as the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks.

Tuesday night's matchup is part of the NBA Cup quarterfinals, with eight teams remaining across the entire league.

In the East, the Orlando Magic will travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Atlanta Hawks will play against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City's game against the Mavericks tips off at 8:30 p.m. The two teams met once before this season in a matchup that ended in a 121-119 win for Dallas on Nov. 17.

The winner of Tuesday night's game will advance to the NBA Cup semifinals, facing the winner between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, who play on Wednesday.

The NBA Cup semifinals will be in Las Vegas on Dec. 14.