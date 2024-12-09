Spreading Christmas Cheer At Bethany Children's Center: The Joy Of Christmas Campaign

At the Bethany Children’s Center, it is Christmas time, which means it is time to light the tree and kick off the Joy of Christmas campaign.

-

At the Bethany Children’s Center, it is Christmas time, which means it is time to light the tree and kick off the Joy of Christmas campaign.

For the patients, the workers, and even the guests, spend any time at the Bethany Children’s Center this time of year and you can’t help but feel the spirit of Christmas.

“We have multiple visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus; the patients have Christmas parties where they unwrap gifts,” said Richard Mills Chief of Marketing and Engagement for Bethany Children’s Center.

With so much joy, you tend to forget that this is a nonprofit hospital in need of support, especially during this time of year.

“They really do many, many activities with the kids to celebrate Christmas. They read Christmas stories, and sing Christmas music,” said parent Becca Logue.

“Really as a nonprofit, we rely on the community to support us, look through our wish list, and select whatever items they want to purchase," said Mills.

With the Joy of Christmas campaign, the center has tried to make it as easy as possible to make donations through its website.

Pay for it and it ships directly to the hospital--you don't even have to step on campus.

The wish list included everything from toys to books, and even something as simple as diapers.

“We go through thirty thousand diapers a week, and as a nonprofit, that is huge,” said Mills.

For the workers at the center, Christmas is all about the patients and the families.

“If you have to spend it in the hospital, why don’t we make it memorable, why don’t we make it something you remember and enjoy,” said Mills.

To view the center’s wish list, place orders, or make a donation visit, www.bethanychildrens.org/joy-of-christmas