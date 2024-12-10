NEW DETAILS: Suspect Charged In Woodward Shooting Planned The Attack, Police Say

A father and daughter are dead following a Walmart parking lot shooting in Woodward on December 4. Court documents revealed that police say the suspect closely knew the victims, planned the attack, and admitted to doing so. Here's what we know about the case, broken down into a timeline.

A father and daughter are dead following a Walmart parking lot shooting in Woodward on December 4.

Court documents revealed that police say the suspect closely knew the victims, planned the attack, and admitted to doing so.

Here's what we know about the case, broken down into a timeline:

December 3, 2024

Police say 30-year-old Shane Cole Allison began planning the attack. According to the affidavit, Allison took several firearms that belonged to 81-year-old Gary Mulbery (whose property Allison lived on.) Police say Allison said he sawed off the barrels and stocks of two rifles and one shotgun. He gathered ammunition, and placed them all into a large green bag, police say.

December 4, 2024

Around 4:54 p.m., Woodward Police officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot off of Wiliams Avenue.

Police say officers found one person with a serious head injury, and one person dead.

According to an affidavit released to News 9 on Monday, the victims were identified as Mulbery and 42-year-old Christina Alewine (Mulbery’s daughter.) Alewine was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police confirm that Mulbery was med-flighted to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased later that day.

Officers learned the suspect, later identified by investigators as Allison, fled the scene and was located and detained at a nearby high school.

Police confirm Allison had a .22 caliber revolver and a large green bag with three additional weapons and more ammunition.

According to the affidavit, Mulbery, Alewine, Allison, and Allison’s mother rode in a vehicle together to Walmart. Police learned that everyone went into the store except for Allison. Police say that when the family was loading groceries into the car, Allison got out of the vehicle and shot both Mulbery and Alewine before fleeing the scene.

Later that day:

Police say Allison confessed to shooting the victims with the revolver and that he had planned the attack.

The affidavit states Allison admitted to planning the shooting the day before.

Police confirmed surveillance video captured at Walmart was obtained, showing Allison shooting Mulbery and Alewine.

December 5, 2024

According to the affidavit, police executed a search warrant at the Mulbery property, including the camper Allison was living in.

Police say that the same weapon pieces were found buried in the approximate location Allison had given them.

December 6, 2024

Prosecutors charged Allison with 2 counts of first-degree murder and two counts of possessing a sawed-off shotgun or rifle.

December 9, 2024

Perspective from Woodward Police Capt. Darren Navratil

“This doesn’t happen every day in Woodward," Navratil said. "It’s one of those things that you never really get used to. It’s been quite a shock to the community for sure.”

Allison's Potential Motive

“Mr. Allison and his mother were living on Mr. Mulbery’s property,” Navratil said.

Woodward police are trying to find out whether Mulberry was trying to evict Allison and his mother.

“That may be a possible motive or at least a piece of it," Navratil said. “We’ve got interviews scheduled [Tuesday] to try to confirm that.”

Woodward Police focus on justice

“Putting together the best case we can," Navratil said. "We want to see Mr. Allison prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Certainly, our hearts and our thoughts and our prayers go out to the family.”

