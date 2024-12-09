Kingfisher Upper Elementary Students Taking Part In Journalism Program

At Kingfisher Public Schools, students engage in KUE News, allowing them to explore opportunities working in journalism.

By: News 9

At Kingfisher Public Schools, students with an interest in journalism are taking part in a program to let them explore their dreams.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Kingfisher students about their role in KUE News.

KUE, which stands for Kingfisher Upper Elementary, allows elementary schoolers to vote on what they wish to see covered in the news.

Two students, Maitlyn and KJ, work as anchors for KUE News.

"Once a month, we film, and we put that on in our cafeteria," KJ said. "One Friday, once a month, we have people filming, directing, writing and counting ballots."

Both Maitlyn and KJ say they are interested in working in news in the future, and encourage other students to consider joining KUE News.