Pending Clemency Hearing For Death Row Inmate Kevin Underwood, State Prepares For 4th Execution Of 2024

As Oklahoma Death Row inmate Kevin Underwood prepares to plead for clemency Monday morning, the State of Oklahoma makes preparations for its fourth execution of 2024.

Oklahoma Death Row inmate Kevin Underwood was expected to appear before the Pardon and Parole Board Monday, Dec. 9, before a United States Appeals Court granted a last-minute stay for the clemency hearing.

Underwood was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2006 killing of 10-year-old Rose Bolin.

Who has the State of Oklahoma executed this year?

In 2024, the State of Oklahoma carried out three executions, all via lethal injection.

Michael Dewayne Smith

On April 4, the state executed Michael Dewayne Smith, 41, for the killings of Janet Moore and Sharath Pulluru in separate shootings on the same day in 2002.

Smith had requested clemency in March but was denied by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Smith's attorney argued Smith was intellectually disabled and shouldn't be put to death. He also claims Smith was not in his right mind at the time of the murders.

Following Smith's execution, Attorney General Gentner Drummond released the following statement:

"I pray that today brings some measure of peace for the families of Janet Miller-Moore and Sharath Pulluru. It has been a long and difficult 22 years for their loved ones, and my heart aches over the agony they have endured. I want the people of Oklahoma to know that the victims of Michael Smith were good and decent people who did not deserve their fate. Janet, a loving mother and dedicated hospital staffer, was a rock for her family. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need, an ear to anyone who needed to feel heard, and a kind word to anyone who was struggling.

Sharath, a bright young man with a generous spirit, was the first in his family to come to the United States to pursue an education. He was fun to be around, was an inspiration to his family, and had a promising future. Janet and Sharath were murdered simply because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time; that was all. I am grateful that justice has been served.”





Richard Norman Rojem Jr.

On June 27, 66-year-old Richard Norman Rojem Jr. was put to death.

Rojem was sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping, and murdering his seven-year-old, former stepdaughter Layla Dawn Cummings in 1984 and leaving her body in a field.

Rojem was sentenced to death three times for this crime after the first two were overturned due to jury errors.

Six years before the death of Cummings, Rojem was convicted in 1978 in Michigan for raping two teenage girls, prosecutors said.

Rojem spent four years in prison for those crimes, but at Rojem’s clemency hearing earlier in June, he told the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board he may have done bad things in the past, but said he didn’t kill Cummings.

The board voted unanimously to deny Rojem clemency.

Emmanuel Antonia Littlejohn

In September, the State of Oklahoma put 52-year-old Emmanuel Antonia Littlejohn to death.

Littlejohn was sentenced to death for what a jury determined was his role in a 1992 Oklahoma City convenience store robbery that ended with the shooting death of the store’s owner, Kenneth Meers.

Following his sentencing, Littlejohn continued to say he was not the one who killed Meers.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Littlejohn in a 3-2 vote, against the wishes of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, though the final decision on whether to grant clemency rested with Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Activists against the death penalty handed a petition with over 12,000 signatures to Stitt's office, in hopes that the governor would grant clemency. However, Stitt ultimately decided against granting clemency.