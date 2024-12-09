Timeline Of Kevin Underwood's Murder Case And Clemency Hearing For 2006 Killing Of Jamie Bolin

The murder of 10-year-old Jamie Bolin in 2006 sent shockwaves through Purcell, Oklahoma, and the nation.

The murder of 10-year-old Jamie Bolin in 2006 sent shockwaves through Purcell, Oklahoma, and the nation. Kevin Underwood, a neighbor of Bolin, confessed to the killing, revealing a disturbing plot involving murder and cannibalism. Over nearly two decades, the case has wound its way through the justice system, with Underwood now awaiting a clemency hearing. Here is a timeline of key events in the case:

April 2006: The Crime and Arrest

April 14, 2006

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents discover Bolin’s body hidden in a plastic tub in Underwood’s bedroom closet. Among the disturbing evidence recovered were items indicative of a planned dismemberment and cannibalism, such as a hacksaw, swords, duct tape, rope, plastic drop cloths, sex toys, and a speculum.

Underwood confessed to the crime in an FBI tape, stating, "It started off as, uh, cannibalism, uh, you know... I wanted to know what, what it tasted like." In the confession, Underwood revealed his chilling rationale for targeting children, saying, "When I was first thinking about it, you know, I was like looking at it, you know, like five-year-old boys running around there playing all day... so, I mean, the age and the gender didn't really matter to me."

April 17, 2006

Underwood is charged with first-degree murder and pleads not guilty.

June 2006

An autopsy report concludes that Bolin died from suffocation and sustained head injuries.

2007–2008: Trial and Sentencing

August 2007

The trial is delayed after Underwood's lead attorney steps down.

February 2008

Jury selection begins in Norman, Oklahoma, after the trial is moved from Purcell due to extensive pretrial publicity. The state announces its intent to seek the death penalty. Defense attorneys argue that Underwood’s use of Lexapro caused him to become detached from reality.

February 29, 2008

A jury finds Underwood guilty of first-degree murder.

March 2008

After eight hours of deliberation, the jury recommends the death penalty.

April 2008

Underwood is sentenced to death. His execution is initially scheduled for June 13, 2008.

2012: Appeal Rejected

January 17, 2012

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejects Underwood's appeal and a request for post-conviction relief. The court upholds his conviction and death sentence.

2022–2024: Renewed Attention and Delays

June 2022

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor files a motion to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates, including Underwood.

December 2024

Acting Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Chairman H. Calvin Prince III resigns amid a bribery investigation, causing the postponement of Underwood’s clemency hearing.

A hearing was scheduled for Monday, December 9, but has since been canceled, after the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay in the clemency hearing. Underwood's attorneys argued the clemency hearing would not be fair without a full Pardon and Parole Board. Underwood’s attorneys also claim he is mentally ill; they also blame his childhood and a pornography addiction.

The attorneys for Underwood have until 9 a.m. on Tuesday to respond with a brief in the case. News 9 legal analyst Irven Box says the appeals process will likely move quickly. “I think it's possible this could be heard by the 10th Circuit in the next few days and the execution could proceed on the 19th of December if scheduled,” said Box. When a hearing is scheduled, even if the board recommends clemency, it would ultimately be up to Governor Kevin Stitt to grant clemency.

As the clemency hearing approaches, Underwood’s case continues to highlight the complexities of the criminal justice system and the enduring impact of this horrific crime on the victim’s family and the Purcell community.



