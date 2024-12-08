Missing Person Alert Issued For 49-Year-Old Man In Oklahoma City

Sunday, December 8th 2024, 8:31 am
The search for a missing 49-year-old man in Oklahoma City is underway on Sunday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Toby Douglas Sullivan was last seen walking near I-35 and Wilshire.
He's 6-foot-3, 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes, OHP says. He could be suffering from a medical condition.
He may be wearing a black denim shirt and dark pants. If you see him, call 911.
OHP issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Sunday morning for Sullivan.
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
December 9th, 2024