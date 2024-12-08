Missing Person Alert Issued For 49-Year-Old Man In Oklahoma City

Authorities are searching for 49-year-old Toby Douglas Sullivan on Sunday, who they say was last seen near I-35 and Wilshire in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The search for a missing 49-year-old man in Oklahoma City is underway on Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Toby Douglas Sullivan was last seen walking near I-35 and Wilshire.

He's 6-foot-3, 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes, OHP says. He could be suffering from a medical condition.

He may be wearing a black denim shirt and dark pants. If you see him, call 911.

OHP issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Sunday morning for Sullivan.



