Missing Person Alert Issued For 49-Year-Old Man In Oklahoma City

Authorities are searching for 49-year-old Toby Douglas Sullivan on Sunday, who they say was last seen near I-35 and Wilshire in Oklahoma City.

Sunday, December 8th 2024, 8:31 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The search for a missing 49-year-old man in Oklahoma City is underway on Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Toby Douglas Sullivan was last seen walking near I-35 and Wilshire.

He's 6-foot-3, 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes, OHP says. He could be suffering from a medical condition.

He may be wearing a black denim shirt and dark pants. If you see him, call 911.

OHP issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Sunday morning for Sullivan.


