Judge's Ruling In Edmond Officer's Manslaughter Immunity Hearing Expected In 2025

Lieutenant Jennifer Haddock's immunity hearing in the shooting death of her brother concluded Friday, with a judge's ruling expected by late January.

-

An Edmond officer charged in the shooting death of her brother in 2023 went back to court on Friday for the second day of an immunity hearing.

The hearing was held to determine if Lieutenant Jennifer Haddock is immune from prosecution under Oklahoma’s stand-your-ground law.

The judge did not make a ruling from the bench. She will make a written ruling that will come near the end of January. That gives both sides time to lay out their closing arguments on paper for the judge to review.

Two days of testimony came to an end Friday afternoon. The defense called four witnesses throughout the hearing. Their key witness was Haddock. “I think she did a great,” said Patrick Quillian, Haddock’s attorney. “I’m not going to get too deep into it because everything is still pending but all witnesses did great.”

Haddock's emotional testimony covered the events leading up to the deadly shooting of her brother Sean Haddock. She was helping their mother move from an Edmond apartment in August of last year. Haddock explained how her brother was there acting irate over bedroom furniture he claimed was his. Haddock testified her brother became physically confrontational and backed her into a corner. Haddock said she shot her brother out of fear he was going to beat her. “There’s a lot of emotion there,” said Quillian. “That’s to be understood, it’s a family situation so everyone is emotional.”

The prosecution asked Haddock why she did not call for a civil standby from Edmond police that day. Haddock said she never thought it would become a life-or-death situation with her brother.

The Edmond officer and supporters left the courtroom relieved to have the hearing behind them but anxious for the judge's ruling. “Probably not get an answer until the end of January,” said Quillian. “That’s where we stand at this point.”

Court papers said Haddock’s brother was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl on the day of his death.

Haddock was charged with first-degree manslaughter. She is currently on paid administrative leave from the Edmond Police Department.