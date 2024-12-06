Pins & Projects: Christmas Coasters

News 9's craft guru Coleen Conine was back in the studio to share how to make Christmas coasters!

By: News 9

Materials:

4x4 white tiles

Photos or scrap paper

Midge Podge and foam brush

Felt circles

Instructions:

1. Cut your scrap paper or photos to fit your tiles

2. Coat your tile in Mod Podge and wait for a few seconds for it to get sticky

3. Place your photo or paper on top and coat with a layer of Mod Podge

4. Wait about 30 minutes and coat again.

5. Put your felt pads on the corners on the bottom of each coaster