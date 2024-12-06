Woman Killed, Child Injured In Pottawatomie County Crash

A woman is dead and a child is injured following a crash in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Friday, December 6th 2024, 5:57 pm

By: News 9


POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. -

OHP says the crash happened on US-177 south of Tecumseh

Authorities say the crash was between a car and a semi-truck.

The child was transported to the hospital by air medic and is in stable condition, according to OHP.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
