FBI Arrests Holdenville Teacher For Possessing Child Porn

Cody Richison, an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Holdenville High School, was arrested on federal charges of possessing child pornography after evidence linked him to exchanges about child abuse and explicit content.

A criminal affidavit filed by an FBI agent in federal court on Thursday suggests the arrest came from a tip provided by Joseph Sampson, another Oklahoma man arrested and indicted on child pornography charges.

According to the court document, Richison and Sampson exchanged text messages about being a "pedo family." In one of the messages provided in the affidavit, Richison allegedly stated he had sexually abused a 10-year-old boy in foster care.

Other evidence referenced in the document suggests that another intimate couple reported Richison to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after one of the partners admitted to cheating on the other with Richison; and that they had viewed child pornography on his unlocked phone.

On Wednesday, federal agents served a warrant on Richison's Holdenville home. The affidavit said, during the interview, that Richison admitted his wrongdoings to investigators. It states he told agents he had received at least 100 images and videos of children being sexually abused since 2020.

The affidavit notes Richison "worked with children every day" and, in his interview, told investigators he wanted to be a foster parent.

Richison also said he knew what happened to child molesters in prison because he previously worked in corrections.

Richison holds an active teacher certification and previously served as an EMT in Stillwater before going into education.

Holdenville Public Schools released this statement:

"On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, a staff member of the Holdenville Public

Schools was detained by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in connection with

a federal investigation. The staff member is not at Holdenville Schools today and

will not return to school during the investigation being conducted by law

enforcement and pending action by the district.

The district was informed by the FBI that the investigation does not involve any

students from the Holdenville Public Schools. This will continue to be an ongoing

investigation by the FBI and local agencies with the district’s full cooperation.

The district is unable to provide any additional information at this time."